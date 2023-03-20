LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette has a variety of great food options, some of which have been spotlighted on national television.

See what has been featured on shows such as Man vs. Food, Eat Street, and Food Paradise below:

Pop’s Poboys

Located at 740 Jefferson Street, Pop’s Poboys was featured on Man vs. Food according to TV Food Maps. The episode aired on April 21, 2020, and can now be found on Prime Video and Apple TV, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Izumi Ramen Noodle Bar & Grill

Man vs. Food’s Casey Webb also visited Izumi Ramen, located at 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd. In the same episode as Pop’s Poboys, you can see Webb attempt the “Devil’s Bowl Challenge” on Prime Video or Apple TV, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Johnson’s Boucaniere

Located at 1111 St. John Street, Johnson’s Bocaniere was featured on season 12 of Food Paradise, which aired in 2020. The full episode can be found here.

Prejean’s Restaurant

In the same episode of Man vs. Food that featured Pop’s Poboys and Izumi Ramen, Casey Webb also gave Prejean’s crawfish étouffée a try. According to TV Food Maps, Prejean’s was also featured on Food Paradise in 2013.

Viva La Waffle

Located at 101 Liberty Avenue, Viva La Waffle was featured on Eat Street in 2014, according to Rotten Tomatoes. You can check out a clip of the show here.