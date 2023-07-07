LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — World of Beer Bar & Kitchen is celebrating National French Fry Day on July 13 by hosting a French fry eating competition.

Participants must eat two pounds of World of Beer’s signature fries in an allotted amount of time. This event is free to participate, however, only 15 contestants will be accepted to compete. Family and friends are encouraged to come watch the event.

A $250 cash prize is being offered to the first-place winner. Second place will receive a $50 gift card and third place will receive a brewery prize.

The competition will start at 6 p.m. and is taking place at the World of Beer in Lafayette located at 111 Old Camp Road, Suite 100.

To register, email lafayette@worldofbeer.com with your first and last name and title the email “National French Fry Contest 2023.” You can also call to learn more at 337-346-2754.