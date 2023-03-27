LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A breakfast and brunch spot known for its French crepes and Cajun flair has announced that it will soon close its doors.

La Crêperie Bistro, located at 1921 Kaliste Saloom Rd., made the following statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the closure of La Crêperie Bistro. We are deeply saddened that our lease will not be renewed, but we want to thank our customers for their support and patronage over the last 7 years. It has been an honor to serve this community, and we are grateful for the memories and relationships formed through our time serving the Acadiana area,” said the owners of La Crêperie Bistro. “We remain committed to bringing our beloved French cuisine to the people, and we see this as a new chapter rather than the end of our journey. We are actively exploring different opportunities and seeking a new location in the Lafayette area to continue serving our loyal customers. We are optimistic and hopeful that we will soon find a new home and be able to share our passion for food with even more people. It’s a setback, sure… we just have to keep moving forward.”

In the announcement, the owners said that they were notified that their suite had been sold to Haydel Group, LLC, on Feb. 28. The owners of La Crêperie Bistro also noted that the new owners have decided not to renew the lease and have decided to open a women’s boutique.

The owners said that they wish to express their deep appreciation to their customers, staff, and community for their support and that they are optimistic about finding a new location.

La Crêperie Bistro will be closing its doors on May 28th.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook.