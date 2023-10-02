LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette waste and recycling will be taken over by a new waste company later this month, but resident will begin receiving new bins as early as Monday.

Acadiana Waste Services will begin solid waste and recycling collection services in the city of Lafayette and parts of Lafayette Parish starting Oct. 30.

Residents can expect to start receiving new waste and recycling bins as early as Monday Oct. 2, but should continue using the blue Republic Services carts until the end of October. The new waste bins will be black with a red lid and the recycling bins will be green.

Starting on Oct. 30, residence can begin using the AWS bins and place their old Republic Services bins at the road for removal. Residents may also bring their old bins to 102 BJ Services Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new AWS bins have arrows on the lid and these arrows must point to the street. Find more information on the new waste services here.