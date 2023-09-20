LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Transportation Security Administration at the Lafayette Regional Airport announced they will be unveiling new security technology on Friday.

At 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, a newly installed security screening technology unit that enhances screening capabilities of checked baggage will be unveiled at the Lafayette Regional Airport.

A ceremony will take place with remarks from TSA Administrator David Pekoske, U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins (R-La.) and other airport officials. The ceremony will also showcase how the technology works and how employees will interact with it.

The ceremony will conclude with a ribbon cutting.