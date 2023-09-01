LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Travelers heading for Houston will have more options starting next week.

Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 6, United Airlines will provide two additional flights daily from Lafayette Regional Airport to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, the airport announced on its Facebook page. The new flights will depart at 5:20 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Houston Intercontinental is one of the largest passenger hubs for United Airlines.

The addition of the two flights brings the total of United flights from Lafayette to Houston to six per day and total number of flights to four hub airport destinations to 14 per day. Additional destinations from LFT include Atlanta through Delta Airlines and Dallas and Charlotte through American Airlines.

According to the airport’s website, more than 400,000 travelers utilize LFT annually.