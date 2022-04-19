LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) and Lafayette Transit System (LTS) will no longer require passengers wear face masks.

On Monday, a federal judge out of Florida ruled the mask mandate exceeded the CDC’s authority, which means masks are now optional for passengers on flights and other types of transportation.

Jamie Angelle, Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Chief communications Officer said LCG will no longer require masks on transportation and that passengers can choose whether to wear face coverings.

LFT has also complied with the court order as well as a TSA’s decision not to enforce the mask mandate, according to LFT’s executive director Stephen Picou.

Airport passengers gave their input about the mask mandate being canceled by many airlines, airports, and public transit agencies across the United States.

In Lafayette, Susan Charbonnet arrived at the airport to meet her grandchild on Tuesday. Charbonnet said people weren’t following the face mask requirements in certain places anyway.

“People just didn’t wear their masks,” Charbonnet said. “They have their own way; but I’m very glad.”

Travis Burney of Lafayette was flying to Fort Hood, Texas from LFT Tuesday. He said his face mask plan includes doing what works for him.

“I’m going to wear it just in case because I don’t want to catch nothing, Burney said. “It’s about protecting myself. It’s a personal preference.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently extended the mask mandate until May 3rd but had to put it on hold.

The CDC’s website stated the following:

“As a result of a court order, effective immediately and as of April 18, 2022, CDC’s January 29, 2021 Order requiring masks on public transportation conveyances and at transportation hubs is no longer in effect. Therefore, CDC will not enforce the Order.”

“This is what we are going to have to live with from now. Every now and then I’m sure there’s going to be a mask mandate that pops up in the future,” airport visitor Mike Prudhomme said.

Another LFT visitor who flew in from Denver on Tuesday said he’d rather “take advice from medical professionals than a judge.”

The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.