LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has been awarded two Keep Louisiana Beautiful grants.

LCG said that the grants will improve areas of Lafayette, including the busy intersection of Evangeline Thruway and University Ave.

“The intersection is a forgotten entryway into Lafayette, and it’s important that our entryways make a good first impression, not to mention a beautified area also creates a sense of pride in our community. Grants such as this one makes a difference in our community,” LCG Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret said.

The $4,069 grant will enhance the median near the entrance of Riverside Park and the Lafayette Regional Airport, where red or white plants will be planted to complement the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s trademark colors, according to LCG.

The median will also include a 10-foot “Welcome to Lafayette” planter hand painted by artist Hannah Gumbo.

LCG also said that the second grant will provide 10 high-quality metal trash receptacles at Veterans Park.