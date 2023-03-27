LOUISIANA (KLFY) – A Lafayette man was extradited back to Calcasieu Parish and was charged with first degree rape.

On March 24, Jamaal Dugas, 38, of Lafayette was extradited back to Calcasieu Parish and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center after detectives received a complaint that Dugas was having sexual contact with a minor.

In Oct. 2022, Dugas was located in Michigan and arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest. A warrant was issued after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in May 2022 that Dugas was having inappropriate sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10.

The victim advised detectives the incidents occurred in Calcasieu Parish between Nov. 2019 and April 2021.

Dugas’ bail was set at $1.5 million.