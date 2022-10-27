The CDC tracks influenza activity in all U.S. states and territories. (Map: CDC)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette ranks within the top 10 for areas in the United States with the most flu activity, according to the 2022-2023 Walgreens Flu Index launched earlier this week.

The following information is courtesy of the Walgreens Flu Index.

Below are the top ten DMAs with the highest flu activity:

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, Texas Corpus Christi, Texas Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas New Orleans, Louisiana Columbus, Georgia (Opelika, Alabama) Houston, Texas Lafayette, Louisiana Mobile, Alabama-Pensacola (Ft. Walton Beach), Florida Montgomery-Selma, Alabama

According to the report, flu activity was the highest in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi during the week of Oct. 10.

Below are the top ten states with the highest flu activity:

Louisiana Mississippi Texas Alabama Georgia Tennessee Arkansas South Carolina Puerto Rico North Carolina

Flu activity overall is over ten times higher nationwide than the 2021-2022 flu season, and according to the report, has doubled over the last few weeks.

“As we head into the fall and winter seasons, our data show significantly higher flu activity early this year when compared to other flu seasons and it’s increasing across the United States, especially in southern cities,” said Anita Patel, PharmD, vice president, pharmacy services development, Walgreens.

Patel continued, “As we return to pre-pandemic activities and spend more time indoors without a mask or social distancing, we are more vulnerable to respiratory infections. To help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses this season, the best thing you can do is schedule your annual flu shot and updated COVID-19 booster at Walgreens in one convenient stop.”

The Walgreens Flu Index is an interactive tool that ranks flu activity in markets and states in the United States, including Puerto Rico. It also tracks the increases in flu activity week-over-week and intends to show which populations are experiencing the highest flu activity.

The interactive flu index map can be found here, and for more information click here.