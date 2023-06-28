LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to a study in 2019, Lafayette was ranked number nine in the nation for the most home burglaries. News 10 spoke with Lafayette Police to get their latest records.

“The data we have for 2022, which is from January to October of 2022, shows that precinct 1 and 4, which is the Northside, had a higher number of residential burglaries than a slightly lower number from 2, 3, and 5 combined. So with that being said, it showed that the Northside area had a higher report of residential burglaries for 2022,” said Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette Police.

The city is broken up into five precincts. One and four being the Northside, and two, three, and five, would be central Lafayette going into the Southside. Sgt. Green said their data reported residential burglaries at 293 reports.

The data in 2019 said there were yearly burglaries per 100,000 residents: 619. In addition, stated burglary rates are 78% higher than the national average. Most property crimes in Lafayette are concentrated in the downtown area and northern part of the city. Southwest Lafayette, on the other hand, is considered relatively safe.

“According to the 2019 article that gave us a higher number of residential burglaries for our area, we are down in the numbers. In fact, our numbers are down about 400,” said Green. “With precinct five being recently added to the precinct list in March of 2022, and according to that data, that precinct was the lowest at far as residential burglaries reported.”

She added, “Crime is about opportunity, and if the opportunity presents itself, suspects will take that opportunity. What I mean by opportunity is things that you might not think would entice a burglar, like leaving your garage door open with expensive toys. When I say about expensive toys, four-wheelers, expensive lawn equipment, and other items that might belong to your children like scooters or mini bikes. Those are items that are normally kept in a garage, and so by keeping them open, people are passing through your neighborhood, and so a lot of times you might see someone that doesn’t belong in your neighborhood, and that’s what they’re doing they’re coping out places that potentially they can break into.”

She offered some tips, such as using your alarm system. Make sure that all your doors and windows are locked. Don’t leave anything open, and if you’re going to go on vacation, you can call for requested patrol.

“If you know you’re going to be out of town for an extensive amount of time, you can contact our agency and let us know that you would like a requested patrol between this date and this date and your date of return and between calls officers will make routine patrols in that area,” she said.

Also, she said to be mindful of posting when you go on vacation.

“People want to post vacation pictures, and I understand they want to keep family members and friends in the loop,” she said. “We ask that you wait until you return to post those pictures because there are a lot of people that break into your house. They’re not strangers. It can be family members. It can be neighbors or even past Roommates that would break into your house so they’re following your page, they know you’re not there, and they know what’s inside your residence.”

A full list of the report can be found here. The crime trend could have changed from year to year. Lafayette Police Department presented the most recent data they had.