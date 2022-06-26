LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two days after The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that made it a constitutional right to have an abortion, protesters took over the corner of University and Johnston.

Louisiana’s trigger law went into effect once Roe v. Wade was overturned. This criminalizes providing abortions unless there are certain instances for an exception and bans most of them. Protesters in attendance like Phoebee Wolford says that “Roe v. Wade did some much for this country.”

Just like her, fellow protesters were in solidarity to advocate the right to chose what to do with their bodies, and in this case their right to have choice. “To me it’s very important to have a choice because there are so many instances and accidents that happen,” Wolford says when asked the importance of Roe v. Wade.

As they continued their protest and march onto UL’s campus, those in the Lafayette community whose response was to take action banded together.