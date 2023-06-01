LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Both Lafayette city pools are opening for the summer.

The Martin Luther King Pool will be open to the public for the summer season beginning Monday, June 5. The pool will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. The pool will close for the season on August 9. Admission is $4 for ages 17 and under and $6 for ages 18 and over.

Additionally, the Earl J. Chris Pool is open for summer activities, including recreational swimming, lap swimming, water aerobics, and swim team and swim lessons through City of Lafayette Aquatics.

The MLK Pool is located at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center at 309 Cora Street. The Earl J. Chris Pool is located at the Robicheaux Recreation Center at 1919 Eraste Landry Road.