LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Johnston St.

According to Lafayette Police, The crash happened in the 6600 block of Johnston St. heading into the city. The crash caused one of the vehicles to overturn. One person has been transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

One northbound lane of Johnston St. is currently closed and may cause traffic congestion, so motorists should consider an alternate route, if possible.

This crash is currently under investigation and an update will be provided as more information becomes available.