LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Police Department is warning the public about an arrest warrant scam that has been circulating locally.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said scammers are calling and advising different people that they have an active warrant for various offenses.

She said the scammers may then text a copy of a fake warrant before asking for two forms of ID and either a credit card or your banking information in order to make the warrant disappear.

“If you receive a call similar to this, do not engage in any conversation with the individuals and hang up the phone,” Greem said.