LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is warning that scammers may be impersonating police officers after the department received multiple calls from individuals reporting similar incidents.

LPD said the scammers may be aggressive and attempt to keep victims on the phone until the scammers get money from them. LPD will not call and demand or request money for missed court dates, arrest warrants, or anything else.

If you receive a call similar to this, do not engage in conversation and hang up the phone, LPD advises.