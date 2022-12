LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette Police unit was struck Thursday night while responding to a call about a vehicle fire.

According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with Lafayette Police, an officer was responding to a vehicle fire on I-49 near I-10 around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night. While at the scene, another motorist struck the police unit.

The officer was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident and had no injuries. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.