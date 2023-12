LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Authorities are currently looking for a woman wanted for embezzling a large amount of money from a business and forging W-2s and prescriptions.

Police believe Brooke Tauzin, also known as Brooke Miller, is in the Arnaudville or Breaux Bridge area.

Anyone with information on Tauzin’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers on their website or 1-800-805-8477 and 337-232-8477.

This is an ongoing investigation.

