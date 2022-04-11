LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly threatened to choke and then shoot a Circle-K cashier.

The incident happened just after midnight at the Mudd Avenue location.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and allegedly started an argument with the female cashier who then asked him to leave, but he refused.

He continued cursing at the cashier and threatened to go behind the counter and choke her, police said.

When he left the store, police said, he walked to a black-in-color SUV, got a gun and reentered the Circle K with the firearm in his hand and then threatened the cashier with greater bodily harm.

A picture of the suspect was posted on the department’s Crime Stoppers Facebook page over the weekend so the public could help them identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477) or by submitting your tip by using our P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.

All callers remain anonymous,police said.