LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to a woman sitting having dinner with her family at a local restaurant.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the incident happened Tuesday in the 3500 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The victim told police that while eating dinner she noticed someone staring at her and requested to change tables, Green said.

Photo: Lafayette Police

When the family moved to a different area of the restaurant to finish dinner, she said the suspect moved himself to a nearby table and began exposing himself.

Anyone with information to help police identify the suspect can contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers 232-TIPS or you can submit your tip by using the P3 mobile app.

All callers remain anonymous, Green said.