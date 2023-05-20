LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are currently at the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center in regards to a juvenile escapee.

Police said around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a male juvenile escaped from the detention center after climbing a fence.

Lafayette Police Officers with assistance from Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching the area for the escaped juvenile.

The juvenile is a white male, 5’5, 130 pounds with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and orange shorts.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.