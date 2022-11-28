LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police officers responded to the vicinity of Cedar and Simcoe Streets late Monday afternoon following a report of shots fired.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said dispatchers received a call around 4:30 p.m. reporting that shots were being fired in the area.

She said officers arrived and found no signs of any bullet impacts.

Despite not locating anything, Green is urging residents with any information or finds anything that may indicate shots were fired to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).