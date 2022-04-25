LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are investigating after a person was shot Monday night near the Super 1 Foods on the Evangeline Thruway.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of West Willow Street.

When they arrived, she said, one person was found with two gunshot wounds.

Police say they believe the shooting happened near Almeda Street, however the victim ran to a nearby gas station on Willow seeking help.

That victim has not been identified and their condition is unknown.

Anyone with information should contact Lafayette CrimeStoppers at 337-232-TIPS.