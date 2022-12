LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police Department Narcotic Agents conducted an investigation in Nov., finding two and a half kilos of illegal substances.

Tervarios Sanchez Bingham 46, of Pensacola, Fl., was arrested on one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Agents located two and a half kilos of cocaine during their investigations, estimated to have a street value of $267,450.

Bingham was arrested and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.