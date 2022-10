LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Lafayette that happened Tuesday morning.

According to Lafayette Police, officers are investigating an unidentified 29-year-old man allegedly shot and killed inside a home in the 200 block of Tournoir St.

Police have no suspects at this time and it is still an active scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.