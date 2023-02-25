LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are currently on the scene where a man is barricading himself inside a residence.

According to Lafayette Police spokesperson, Robin Green, Lafayette police are on the scene where a man ahs barricaded himself inside of a residence on the 700 Blk. of S. College Rd.

Lafayette Police were contacted by Columbus Police Department in reference to an attempted murder suspect that is possibly in the Lafayette area.

Police began canvasing the area and located the suspect, and when he was found, he barricaded himself into the residence.

At this time, police are trying to negotiate the suspect to come outside.

There is also a S.W.A.T. Team there to ensure everyone’s safety.