LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is currently on the scene of a shooting.

According to LPD, officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive just after 8 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing and updates will follow as information becomes available.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.