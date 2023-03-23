LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is currently on the scene of a shooting.
According to LPD, officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive just after 8 p.m.
Once on the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.
This investigation is ongoing and updates will follow as information becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.