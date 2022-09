LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Moss Street near its intersection with Mudd Avenue.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said an initial investigation has revealed that the pedestrian walked in front of a vehicle traveling on Moss Street.

She said the driver didn’t see the female pedestrian until it was too late.

She was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries, Green said.