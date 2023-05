LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are on the scene of a major crash involving a motorcycle.

According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened around 11:43 a.m. at the intersection of Johnston St. and Saint Julien Ave. The conditions of the drivers are unknown at this point.

Investigators are on the scene right now and ask motorists to avoid the area if possible. The intersection will be shut down as the investigation continues.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.