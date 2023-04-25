LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are on the scene of a major vehicle crash with one confirmed dead.

According to Lafayette Police, the crash occurred around 11:03 a.m. in the 3200 block of Moss Street.

The Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Division is currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area while traffic investigators conduct their investigation. The roadway is blocked between I-10 and Morelan Drive.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.