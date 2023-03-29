LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police were on the scene of a fatal vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Eraste Landry Road.

Police said the the driver of the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Eraste Landry Road towards Ambassador Caffery. The vehicle left the roadway and veered to the left.

Th vehicle went through a fence and stopped on a property belonging to Lafayette Salvage.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene and the release of his information is pending death notification.