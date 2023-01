LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.

Lafayette Police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash that occurred in the 400 Blok. of Carmel Drive.

The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. and there is one fatality confirmed at this time.

The intersection of Carmel Avenue and Twelfth Street is shut down while officers work this crash.

Authorities ask that people avoid this area if possible.