LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –

Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a crash that occurred on the 100 blk. of Failla Rd.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson, Robin Green, said that two people had to be rescued from their vehicles.

One person has moderate injuries and everyone else involved in the crash has minor injuries.

Information is limited at this time but more information will be updated when it is released.