LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– A Lafayette police officer who was injured after being struck by a vehicle during a pursuit in downtown Lafayette has been released from the hospital.

Officer Brian Rozas was on patrol when he attempted to stop Jaylin Chavis, the driver who allegedly hit and dragged Rozas approximately 100 feet.

A video taken by bystanders showed other officers lifting the vehicle off Rozas and providing life saving measures before he was rushed to the hospital.

Chavis was charged with attempted first degree murder, resisting an officer with force or violence, and operating while intoxicated, first offense.

A GoFundMe created for Rozas during his hospital stay raised more than $40K.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory says he is proud of the support the community has shown.

“A huge thank you to the community. The community has shown our love. This is Lafayette and we are Lafayette strong. We are another example of that.”

Interim police chief Monte Potier says his department is excited for their fellow officer’s recovery and says Rozas has told them he can’t wait to be back.

“He is so excited to come back. I told him to take his time, that I want him fully recovered but he wants to come back tomorrow.”

Fellow officers surrounded the hospital exit cheering and clapping in an abundance of emotion as Rozas was wheeled to his waiting vehicle.

“The Lafayette Police Department cannot thank the community enough for all the support they have shown during this time. Words cannot describe what it feels like to see Rozas leave the hospital and go home,” Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green.