LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A petition has been filed against a Lafayette police officer and the Lafayette Consolidated Government in connection with an abuse of office complaint.

Lafayette Officer Tommy Aphaiyarath is facing an abuse of office lawsuit. The plaintiff, Christy Spence Lips, is seeking damage reparations after she alleges Aphaiyarath continuously texted her sexually charged messages following her arrest.

The petition states Aphaiyarath made Lips believe that he had the power to control the prosecution of the criminal charges against her. Aphaiyarath allegedly used police databases to find Lip’s personal information and location before showing up to her place of work.

Lips is seeking reparations from the Lafayette Consolidated Government for its failure to properly train Aphaiyarath to meet the appropriate standard of conduct. The lawsuit explains the actions of both Aphaiyarath and LCG has resulted in physical and mental pain and suffering, medical expenses, loss of enjoyment, fear, fright and anxiety.

Read the full petition below.