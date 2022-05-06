IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette Police officer who was involved in a crash in Iberville Parish last month is now facing charges related to drunk driving, according to a jail booking report.

Todd Alcorn, 51, a Lieutenant with the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) was charged with the following:

Driving while intoxicated

Reckless operation of a vehicle

First-degree negligent injuring

Open alcohol container in vehicle

Alcorn was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the above charges today, May 6, and he bonded out today, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Stassi. 18th Judicial District Judge Engolio set his bond at a total of $9,500.

Alcorn was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, April 10. When the crash happened, Alcorn was off duty, driving his personal vehicle, and likely impaired, according to State Police Troop A TFC Taylor J. Scrantz.

LPD is declining to comment, but Alcorn is still employed with the department at the time of publishing, according to Sgt. Robin Green.