UPDATE, 4 p.m.: The roadway has been re-opened, according to police.

LPD also said that the pedestrian remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

ORIGINAL, 2:24 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette police are currently on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on the 1500 block of Moss Street.

Police said a pedestrian was trying to cross Moss Street and was hit by a vehicle in the roadway.

The pedestrian was brought to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said Moss Street from East Willow to Evergreen Street is completely closed off. Vehicles should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.