Lafayette, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a two vehicle crash where one person was ejected from a vehicle.

Police say the crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Louisiana Avenue near S. Sterling Street.

Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said the victim was inside a vehicle traveling southbound on South Sterling and made impact with a second vehicle traveling on Louisiana Avenue towards the Evangeline Thruway.

The unidentified victim was ejected from the rear of his vehicle on impact, Benoit said.

He was transported to an area hospital with serve injuries and is currently listed in critical condition, he said.

The crash is under investigation.