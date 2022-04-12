LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A suspect in a reckless driving and pursuit incident in Lafayette has been arrested.

According to Lafayette Police, Jmarius Charles, 28 was identified by as the driver of a vehicle driving recklessly and drag racing, over the weekend, in the parking lot at Kohls.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said when officers arrived, Charles’ vehicle failed to yield to the authorities and continued driving on the public road, and into oncoming traffic.

She said police initially began a pursuit, but stopped when it became unsafe and a public hazard.

Charles was located Tuesday and questioned.

He was later arrested on a slew of charges including flight from an officer, reckless driving, vehicle entering highway from a private road, driving on roadway laned for traffic, and general speeding.

He has no bond.