LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police said they have arrested a suspect they believed to be related to an aggravated assault complaint at iHop.

The suspect LPD arrested and believe to be involved in the incident was Henry Petry, 41, of Youngsville.

Officers said they were dispatched to iHop at approximately 3:56 a.m. Friday in regards to an aggravated assault complaint.

Upon arrival officials said it was determined that a suspect ordered food inside the establishment and proceeded to wait for the for the food. Once the food was brought outside the suspect welded a fire arm and demanded that the worker hand to food over and fled once the food was in their custody, according to authorities.

Petry was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges.