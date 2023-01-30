LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police need the public’s help to find a woman wanted on suspicion of felony identity theft.

Police said two incidents of identity theft occurred on Jan. 19, 2023 at 4535 Ambassador Caffery and 4313 Ambassador Caffery.

Anyone who can help police identity the woman in our featured picture, you are asked to please call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.

All callers remain anonymous, police said.