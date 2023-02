LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 16-year-old male victim was shot and wounded Monday night in Lafayette.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green did not confirm where the shooting took place; she did say that police located the victim inside a public housing complex near Crockett and Twelfth Streets.

She said he was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

We will follow this story and provide new details as they become available.