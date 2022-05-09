LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green has confirmed with News Ten that Lt. Todd Alcorn, a career veteran of the force, has retired from the department in wake of a drunk driving arrest.

A crash allegedly caused Alcorn on I-10 in Iberville Parish, last month, left him hospitalized for weeks.

On May 6, he was booked into the Iberville Parish jail.

Jail records show he is not in jail.

Green said as of Monday, Alcorn has 25 years and several months of service.

She said he had been on paid leave since the crash.