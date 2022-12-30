LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are currently at the scene of a shooting in Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

According to LPD, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 30.

LPD said that a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound was located and transported to an area hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Authorities are currently attempting to gather the facts that led to the shooting and potential witnesses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No suspect information is available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD at (337) 291-8600.