UPDATE 12/31: Lafayette Police have arrested Calnisha Calloway, 27, of Lafayette in connection with the homicide on Ancelet Street.

Calloway was charged with one count of second-degree murder and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. This incident is still under investigation and more arrest are expected to follow.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/30: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon.

LPD said they responded to the 100 block of Ancelet Street in regards to a shooting in progress around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers said one male victim was found in the area with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials said a crime scene was established and investigators were called to the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

