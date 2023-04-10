LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a homicide, according to authorities.
LPD said that around 5:15 p.m. on April 10, police responded to the 200 block of Sophie Street in reference to multiple shots fired in the area and a man lying in the roadway.
Once officers arrived, they located a man in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, LPD said.
The investigation is ongoing, and updates will follow as information is released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.