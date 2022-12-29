UPDATE, 12:08 P.M.: Lafayette Police have confirmed that it was a suicide.

ORIGINAL, 11:33 A.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man was found dead in a car on W. University Ave. from possible shooting.

According to Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green, officers received a call around 10:26 a.m. Thursday morning about a body found. Officers arrived on scene in the 2000 block of W. University Ave. to find a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police are investigating and more information will be provided as it becomes available.