LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Lafayette on Sunday night.

Lafayette Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of View Orleans Circle. When they arrived at the scene, officers found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

No suspects are known at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.