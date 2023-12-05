LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On Tuesday, Lafayette police officers of precinct 5 held a downtown community walk entitled “Policing with a Purpose.”

This is the fifth walk this year held by the Lafayette Police Department, with officers walking along Jefferson Street, Downtown to reach out to the community with the goal of community enhancement.

Peggy Richard says she loves the community walk idea, and was surprised by their visit.

“I thought it was a wellness check on me. I thought this guy had reported me as dangerous. I don’t know,” Peggy said. “I love it. I think public relations is always necessary in whatever you do,” Richard added.

Chaplain Francis Fontenot also took part in the community walk, who works along side the police force.

“It’s nice to be in the community that we serve and to make sure that they know we are here to serve them and not have any fear of us. We are here to help everybody,” Fontenot said.

Lt. Jace Quebedeaux explains that when LPD Chief Judith Estorge took over, she wanted to continue with officers being out into the community.

“Being this is a predominately business-oriented district we’re down here making contact with business owners, clerks, and the community that’s walking through on the streets,” Quebedeaux explained.

Officers questioned residents about what they need from the LPD or what police can do better when it comes to being a community partner.

“What can we do better? What are we excelling at and where is it that we need to kind of help to bridge any gaps that may potentially be there? Unless you tell us we really don’t know,” Quebedeaux said.

