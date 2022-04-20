LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police department is still searching for the suspect in a shooting at Moore Park that sent two girls to the hospital.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Robin Green told News 10 there is a lack of cooperation. She says although there was a large group present, everyone they’ve talked to claims to not know who’s responsible.

“They are basically telling us they don’t know who the individuals are,” said Green. “I just find it hard to believe that all of these people were in one place and no one knows anyone. I can go somewhere and at least know one person.”

The shooting that put a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl in the hospital happened during “senior skip day,” which law enforcement knew nothing about.

“Usually we will get a tip that this particular kind of function is going on at the parks and so we are being aware of it, whether it be by a parent or someone on social media,” said Green. “We would have officers do frequent patrols in that area.”

Green stresses the next time parents or community members know about large events, they should inform law enforcement. She says it could save a life.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with details are asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337)-232-TIPS.